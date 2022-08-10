The Magnus and Friends Festival takes place, Saturday, Aug. 20, from 11:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. at the Magnus Veterans Foundation, 16861 North Diamond Lake Road, in Dayton.

The event will have music, food/beverage trucks, Veterans booths and more. The Foundation is planning a full day of entertainment, a Kids Karnival with doors opening at 11:30 a.m.. including free games, prizes, carnival foods and treats.

Copyright © 2021 at Sun Newspapers/ APG Media of East Central Minnesota. Digital dissemination of this content without prior written consent is a violation of federal law and may be subject to legal action.

Tags

Load comments