The Magnus and Friends Festival takes place, Saturday, Aug. 20, from 11:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. at the Magnus Veterans Foundation, 16861 North Diamond Lake Road, in Dayton.
The event will have music, food/beverage trucks, Veterans booths and more. The Foundation is planning a full day of entertainment, a Kids Karnival with doors opening at 11:30 a.m.. including free games, prizes, carnival foods and treats.
Touch of Magic - Fabulous Face Painting and Brilliant Balloon Artists will be there from 1 to 4 p.m. There will also be a bicycle giveaway drawing for 12 lucky kids at 4 p.m. BOB106 FM will be onsite and broadcasting live to share the event.
Musical entertainment for the event features — Hitchville, local talent starting at 1 p.m., Royal Pop with band members coming from across three cities (New York City, Chicago and the Twin Cities) starting at 4:30 p.m. and Matt Tucker from Nashville starting at 7 p.m.
Special guest speaker Captain Mitch Torrel, U.S. Air Force Special Tactics Officer, will talk at 3 p.m.
Captain Torrel, a Minnesota native, was called upon to lead a Humanitarian Aid Response Team in Tham Luang, Thailand. As the operations officer responsible for senior level coordination between, military, civilian, and diplomatic entities. Torrel helped develop, coordinate, and implement a rescue plan across cultural and linguistic divides. The Tham Luang Cave Rescue was a resounding success, saving the lives of all trapped 12 soccer boys and their coach in the flooded cave as depicted in the National Geographic Documentary Film “The Rescue.”
Magnus is hosting a Mega raffle, tickets are on sale now and winners will be drawn on the day of the festival.
There will also be two separate raffle. The first raffle is for a prize of a 2022 Ford Bronco Sport. Tickets are $25 a piece.
The second raffle drawn at the festival will have tickets that are $5 each for the winners: Guided Hunting Trip to LeBlanc’s Rice Creek, Swarovski 10×42 E Range, Polaris Adventures Veterans Ride & Stay, Clam X-600 Thermal Hub Ice Shelter/Striker Winter Jacket and Bibs/Vexilar, MN Wild Hockey tickets, MN Viking Football tickets, Cabela’s $1,000 gift card, or a Home Depot $2,000 gift card.
Buy raffle tickets at Magnus Veterans Foundation during normal business hours Monday–Thursday 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. or at any of our other events, or call Diane at 763-639-1573.
Bring lawn chairs, blankets and bring friends.
Event tickets are $30 each and kids (12 and under) are free. To buy your tickets or for more information, visit magnusveteransfoundation.org and click on events. People may also purchase on event day.
Proceeds from the first-ever Magnus and Friends Festival will be used to support veterans and family members with free specialized health care at Magnus Veterans Wellness Campus in Dayton.
