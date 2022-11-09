With all the precincts reporting, the unofficial results have Eric Lucero (R) winning the Senate Dist. 30 seat. He received 26,147 votes or 65.18%.

Challenger Diane Nguyen received 13,946 votes (34.77%). There were 20 write-in votes.

