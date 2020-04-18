Spending more time at home can be a chance to work on adopting low-waste practices. Although striving for zero waste may not be a top priority right now, being productive can help maintain a sense of normalcy and making successful changes can be a source of positivity. Do what you can, but also be kind to yourself.
Here are some ideas, as provided by Hennepin County Environment and Energy.
• Prevent food waste by keeping an inventory of items in your pantry, refrigerator and freezer. Be sure to eat up or preserve the oldest items first.
• Learn a new food preservation technique, such as canning, freezing or pickling at extension.umn.edu/food-safety/preserving-and-preparing.
• Create a meal plan to help you shop efficiently at the store and get things that go together.
- See meal planning resources from Save the Food at savethefood.com/meal-prep-mate
- An example of a 14-day meal plan at 100daysofrealfood.com/14-day-meal-plan-shop-once
- 25 recipes with pantry items at minimalistbaker.com/25-comforting-pantry-staple-recipes-easy-plant-based
• Reduce the paper products you need to use by using reusable towels, rags and napkins.
• Mend your clothing, or try simple sewing projects such as making reusable bags, no-sew bags from T-shirts, napkins or utensil holders. Old sheets and clothing can be good sources of scrap fabric.
• Find ways to start or reinvigorate a backyard compost pile at trimurl.co/fo1gDR (link shortened).
• Adopt a storm drain at adopt-a-drain.org. Storm drains flow directly into nearby lakes, rivers, and streams, so now is a perfect time to protect water quality by keeping storm drains clean of sediment, leaves, grass clippings, and litter. Check your drain when you’re on a walk in your neighborhood and be sure to clear them out before any spring rains.
• Plan a vegetable garden with tips at almanac.com/vegetable-gardening-for-beginners. Residents can try starting seeds or check with your local garden store to see if they have online ordering options.
• Declutter a space. You may not be able to donate or dispose of things right now, so make sure to plan for how to store things for a while and be sure to label the boxes or bags so you remember what’s in them.
• Study up on low-waste topics by reading a book, browsing a blog or watching a documentary.
