The Loretto Larks townball team will host a fund raising event in honor of Todd Traen, who is battling osteosarcoma at 1 p.m., Sunday, July 11, at Arnold Klaers Baseball Field on County Road 19 in Loretto.

The event will include a baseball game featuring the Loretto Larks and the Howard Lake Orphans, food, a 50/50 raffle and giveaways.

All proceeds will benefit Todd Traen.

