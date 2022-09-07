Loretto Fun Fest is almost here

Loretto Fun Fest will have all sorts of activities Saturday, Sept. 10.

On Saturday, Sept. 10, the City of Loretto will be hosting its 23rd annual Fun Fest celebration.

The Fun Fest will be held at the Loretto Ballfields, with all activities free from 4 to 8 p.m. including inflatables (a life-sized Tyrannosaurus Rex. Plus 3 others), henna tattoos, face painting, Loretto Lions Kiddie Train, Kids Carnival Games, the Loretto Market/Business Expo, the Hennepin County Sheriff’s Office Mounted Patrol and delicious food, drinks and ice cream.

