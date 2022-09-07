Loretto Fun Fest is almost here

On Saturday, Sept. 10, the City of Loretto will be hosting its 23rd annual Fun Fest celebration.
The Fun Fest will be held at the Loretto Ballfields, with all activities free from 4 to 8 p.m. including inflatables (a life-sized Tyrannosaurus Rex. Plus 3 others), henna tattoos, face painting, Loretto Lions Kiddie Train, Kids Carnival Games, the Loretto Market/Business Expo, the Hennepin County Sheriff’s Office Mounted Patrol and delicious food, drinks and ice cream.
All are encouraged to bring a monetary or non-perishable food shelf donation. There will be a drop off booth at the entrance to the Fun Fest. Neighbors in need will appreciate the kindness.
Free scheduled activities include: Medallion Hunt – first clue posted at the city booth at 4 p.m. until found, search and rescue dog demonstrations (4:30 and 5:30 p.m.), bingo with a pick-a-prize table (4 – 6 p.m.), and KRWC Roadshow (6 to 7:30 p.m.).
New this year is food by Hometowne Pizza, ice cream sold by the Loretto Fire Department and the Hennepin County Sheriff’s Office Mounted Patrol who are bringing two horses.
Starting at 6:45 p.m. the School of Rock will entertain the crowd at the Bob Koch softball field. Free glow necklaces will be distributed during the show, while supplies last. Watch the band and stay for the fireworks at dusk. Bring lawn chairs or a blanket.
Posters, maps and the most up-to-date information can be found on the city’s website at ci.loretto.mn.us or call City Hall at 763-479-4305.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.