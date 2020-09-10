In light of the COVID-19 pandemic, Loretto Funfest activities, originally scheduled for Saturday, Sept. 12, have been canceled, — with the exception of fireworks, starting at 8:30 p.m.
“This is something that the Fun Fest committee and City Council feel can be done safely and still allow for some type of celebration in our community,” said Utility Clerk Connie Scheibe. “We are asking that you enjoy the fireworks from your yard if possible. If you do not have a clear view, parking is available at the softball complex where you can view from your vehicle, next to your vehicle or sit on the hill next to the baseball field or in the outfield. There will also be a Facebook Live stream of the fireworks if you prefer to watch from the comfort of your home. Please observe the rules below to help keep everyone as safe as possible. Also, test shots will be fired at approximately 5, 6, 7 and 8 p.m.”
Rules for Loretto Fun Fest Fireworks at the Loretto Ballfields/Athletic Complex
• Allow plenty of space between cars when parking. Follow the established pattern.
• If you are going to sit outside of your car, observe social distancing.
• Wear a face covering if you cannot maintain social distancing. Face coverings are encouraged in general
• Please take all trash with you and dispose of it at home.
• Please follow the directions of volunteers. They are here to ensure your safety and to bring an event to the community during these difficult times. If you do not cooperate or follow directions given to you, you will be asked to leave.
• If you are feeling ill, have been diagnosed with or exposed to COVID-19, do not enter the property and, instead, watch the livestream from home or join us for a future event.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.