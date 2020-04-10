As we all are settling into our new reality with the COVID-19 pandemic, I’ve been trying to keep a positive attitude. I know some people have been out of work for weeks and some have taken pay cuts and/or reduced hours. Hopefully, this will not last too much longer. But, if you’re looking for ways to pass the time, there are many activities people can do alone or with their families during the stay at home order.
A deck of cards can provide hours of fun for the entire family. There are many card games for all ages. There’s solitaire, kings corner, crazy eights, canasta, 500, hearts, spades and one of my favorites — cribbage.
I grew up with a card playing family. We still play cards at our cabin and on holidays. My dad taught me to play cribbage when I was young and it’s a great game to help with math. It seems to be a dying game when I talk to people who have never even heard of it.
Yahtzee is another fun game to help kids with math and is for all ages. Of course, you have the classics like Monopoly, Life, Battleship, Risk, chess and checkers; just to name a few.
Television is the obvious choice for most of us. You can stream movies and full seasons of television shows on Netflix and Hulu. And now, with Disney Plus, there are shows and movies for the entire family to watch together.
We always say we would do certain things like read a good book if we only have the time. Well, for some of us, we have the time. So take advantage of this time off if you can and do the things you never had time to do.
With the weather getting warmer (finally), it’s a good time for spring cleaning. Open up your windows and get everyone in your household to help. It will make you feel productive and you’ll have a clean house. Also, go for walks, play catch in the yard, shoot some hoops or practice that musical instrument you’ve been putting off.
I know a lot of us, including myself, are upset that there are no sports. For the high school seniors who would have gone to state in their respective sports probably feel a little jilted. I don’t blame them. You work hard all of those years preparing and dreaming to go to the state tournament and now that opportunity is gone. It’s heartbreaking if this would have been the year but remember, this is for the greater good and for the safety of everyone. It will be a story you can tell your grandkids someday.
We all should be thankful for the customer service workers, first responders and health professionals who put their lives in danger every time they go to work. They are true heroes.
For the kids and teachers learning a new way to learn and educate, look at this as a challenge and a new experience. I guarantee you will make it through.
Enjoy the time with your family and children if you are living together. Check in on all of your loved ones to make sure they are doing alright. For those who are struggling, remember we are all in this together and this too shall pass. We just need to ride out the storm and take it one day at a time.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.