Crews are preparing to resurface Interstate 94 between Maple Grove and Albertville starting mid-April. Here’s what motorists can expect as they navigate these work zones in the coming weeks:
Maple Grove to Rogers — On the evening of Monday, April 19, the westbound lanes between the I-94/494/694 interchange in Maple Grove and Hwy. 241 in St. Michael will be separated. Motorists will need to decide which lane to take before the I-94/494/694 interchange. The left lane will be a through lane with no on/off access to local roads until Hwy. 241. The two right lanes will provide local access to exits at Weaver Lake Road, Maple Grove Parkway, Hwy. 101, and Hwy. 241. A barrier separates the two access lanes from the through lanes. This lane configuration means motorists have three lanes of traffic on both eastbound and westbound I-94 during the day but expect intermittent nighttime lane closures. The lane shifts will be in place through September.
St. Michael to Albertville — On the evening of April 11, eastbound traffic was moved to westbound I-94 lanes after the County Road 37 bridge over I-94. Before the Crow River, eastbound traffic will move back to the existing eastbound I-94 lanes. Two lanes of traffic will be open in each direction during the day but expect intermittent nighttime lane closures. The lane shift will be in place through June. Motorists should plan for reduced speeds and narrowed lanes through the area. Starting April 12, the ramp from Hwy 241 to westbound I-94 was closed through Monday, April 19. Motorists should plan to follow the signed detour to southbound Hwy. 241, northbound County Road 19 to westbound I-94. Following this ramp closure, starting Monday, April 26, the ramp from eastbound I-94 to County Road 19 will be closed through mid-May. The detour is I-94 to the County Road 37 exit to return to County Road 19.
All work is weather dependent and subject to change.A 39-mile stretch of I-94 between Maple Grove and Clearwater is under construction. The project includes more travel lanes, bridge replacements, new bridges, improved drainage and the resurfacing of deteriorating pavement. Additionally, a new interchange is being constructed on I-94 near the city of Dayton. The improvements will reduce congestion, improve safety, improve freight movement, enhance economic vitality and provide a smoother ride for users of I-94. The project is expected to be complete by 2021.
Drive with care in work zones. Slow down when approaching every work zone, then navigate with care and caution. Stay alert as work zones constantly change. Watch for workers and slow moving equipment. Obey posted speed limits. Minimize distractions behind the wheel. Be patient and expect delays, especially during peak travel times.
For more information, visit the I-94 Maple Grove to Clearwater project webpage. Any questions about the project, contact the project team at 651-456-8205 or info@i94-mg-clearwater.com.
