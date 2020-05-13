Motorists are advised to prepare for lane and ramp changes on eastbound Interstate 94 between Maple Grove and Rogers and to plan ahead if they want to exit at Highway 610, Maple Grove Parkway or Weaver Lake Road.
Maple Grove to Rogers
On the evening of May 12, eastbound lanes between Highway 101 in Rogers and the Interstate 94/494/694 interchange in Maple Grove were separated. Three lanes will be available at all times.
Motorists will need to decide which eastbound lane to take before reaching Highway 101. Those who want to exit at Highway 610, Maple Grove Parkway or Weaver Lake Road need to get into the right lane past Highway 101.
Those who want to exit at Highway 610, Maple Grove Parkway or Weaver Lake Road in Maple Grove need to get into the right lane past Highway 101 in Rogers.
The left two lanes will be through lanes with no on/off access to local roads until the Interstate 94/494/694 interchange.
These lane shifts will be in place through November 2020 while crews rebuild eastbound Interstate 94 between Highway 101 and the Interstate 94/494/694 interchange.
Traffic impacts in 2020
Here are a few things to be aware of as construction begins on Interstate 94:
• Lane widths will be reduced to 11 feet.
• Crews will work nighttime and daytime hours
• Speed limit has been reduced in some areas to 60 miles per hour.
• Traffic delays and backups in work areas should be expected during construction season. Motorists are advised to plan ahead and allow extra time to reach their destinations.
Elm Creek Rest Area
The Elm Creek Rest Area, on I-94 east in Maple Grove, is open to truckers only until further notice.
For more information about this project, visit the I-94 Maple Grove to Clearwater project website at mndot.gov/i94-mg-clearwater
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.