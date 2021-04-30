Crews needed a few more days but are now ready to begin resurfacing westbound Interstate 94. On the morning of Sunday, May 2, westbound lanes between the I-94/494/694 interchange in Maple Grove and Hwy. 241 in St. Michael will be separated. Motorists will need to decide which lane to take before the I-94/494/694 interchange.
The left lane will be a through lane with no on/off access to local roads until Hwy. 241.
The two right lanes will provide local access to exits at Weaver Lake Road, Maple Grove Parkway, Hwy. 101 and Hwy. 241. A barrier separates the two access lanes from the through lanes.
This lane configuration means motorists have three lanes of traffic on both eastbound and westbound I-94 during the day but expect intermittent nighttime lane closures. The lane shifts will be in place through September.
MnDOT is making improvements to a 39-mile stretch of I-94 between Maple Grove and Clearwater that includes more travel lanes, bridge replacements, new bridges, improved drainage and the resurfacing of deteriorating pavement. Additionally, a new interchange is being constructed on I-94 near the city of Dayton.
The improvements will reduce congestion, improve safety, improve freight movement, enhance economic vitality and provide a smoother ride for users of I-94.
For more information, visit the I-94 Maple Grove to Clearwater project page of dot.state.mn.us. If people have any questions about the project, contact the project team at 651-456-8205 or info@i94-mg-clearwater.com.
Please drive with care in work zones:
• Slow down when approaching every work zone, then navigate with care and caution
• Stay alert; work zones constantly change
• Watch for workers and slow moving equipment
• Obey posted speed limits. Fine for a violation in a work zone is $300.
• Minimize distractions behind the wheel
• Be patient; expect delays, especially during peak travel times
