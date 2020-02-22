Jeanette Barreiro can’t remember how many years she has been helping the annual Empty Bowls event to raise money for CROSS Services. She just knows that it’s been a long time — maybe 15 years.
“I started because I was asked when CROSS Board Member, Pam Hanson, found out that I was teaching a pottery class for Osseo Community Ed,” said Barreiro. “It’s a wonderful idea and gives my students a reason to make bowls and other creative things that can be sold to help CROSS.”
“Ruth Ann Gagner, one my students, creates dozens of beautiful bowls for CROSS event every year,” Barreiro continued. “She came to us with experience so she can throw really nice bowls.” Gagner is one of many returning students to the annual February classes held at Maple Grove Senior High. “People have a chance to use their creativity, relax and enjoy their time in class while doing this very generous thing making bowls for CROSS,” Barreiro said.
Empty Bowls is an annual community event to help raise money and awareness about hunger needs in the community. Serving more than 5,000 people each month, CROSS distributed over 1.3 million pounds of food to local families last year.
This year’s Empty Bowls event is open to the public and takes place Thursday, March 12, from 4 to 7 p.m. at the Maple Grove Community Center, 12951 Weaver Lake Road.
No reservations are needed. There is an admission fee, and bowls by local pottery artists — both experienced and beginning — will be for sale.
Some of the other contributing potters are Dick and Donna Martin, Osseo High School class under the direction of Art Instructor Daniel Prody, Heritage Christian Academy students under the direction of Art Instructor Cindy Dreblow, Rogers High School students under the direction of Art Instructor Shaunna Roberdeau, Kerry Brooks from Dock 6 Pottery, and Jason Kaping of Pigs Eye Pots.
March is MN Food Share Month. All the funds raised at Empty Bowls will receive a partial match from MN FoodShare.
“March is a crucial time to gear up for the summer months when needs are greater and donations, often, are fewer,” said Elizabeth Johnson, Executive Director and CEO of CROSS. “CROSS depends on a strong March food and funds campaign as it gets us and families we serve through the normally ‘slim pickin’ summers,” said Johnson. “We hope to have our best March ever.”
CROSS works year-round to secure donation from corporations, individuals, foundations and businesses as well as during this March drive.
CROSS serves families and individuals living in Champlin, Corcoran, Dayton, Maple Grove, Osseo, Rogers, with special outreach programs in Brooklyn Park, and St. Michael.
For more information, check out CROSS’s Facebook page. Or contact CROSS at CROSSservices.org or call 763-425-1050. Checks may be sent to CROSS Services, 12915 Weinand Circle, PO Box 574, Rogers, MN 55374.
