Local Gopher players honored at Vikings game

Four local high school grads who play for the Gophers were honored at the Viking’s vs Detroit Lions game Dec. 8. Here, the players (left to right) Kamal Martin from Burnsville, Carter Coughlin from Eden Prairie, Thomas Barber from Armstrong and Sam Renner from Maple Grove are pictured with Vikings owners Zygi and Mark Wilf. (Photo by Rich Moll - richmollphotography.com)

 Rich Moll

Copyright © 2019 at Sun Newspapers/ APG Media of East Central Minnesota. Digital dissemination of this content without prior written consent is a violation of federal law and may be subject to legal action.

Tags

Load comments