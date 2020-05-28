Local EMT recognized for 40 years of service

Joseph Hernandez, a paramedic with Ridgeview Medical Center and formerly North Memorial Health, was recently recognized by the National Registry of Emergency Medical Technicians for achieving 40 consecutive years of National EMS Certification. This distinction is an honor held by few EMS professionals.
Hernandez is also a Maple Grove resident.
To maintain his status as a Nationally Registered EMT, Hernandez completed, on a biennial basis, the most comprehensive recertification program for EMS professionals in America.
By maintaining his National EMS Certification and completing regular continuing education courses, Hernandez has demonstrated his commitment to providing exceptional prehospital emergency medical care.
Hernandez was Nationally Recognized as an EMT-Paramedic in 1980 and has been serving the Hennepin County community and beyond ever since with his time at North Memorial and Ridgeview Medical Center.
The National Registry of Emergency Medical Technicians serves as the National EMS Certification organization by providing a valid, uniform process to access the knowledge and skills required for competent practice by EMS professionals throughout their careers and by maintaining a registry of certification status.
