Local businesses helping employee people since 1986

A successful business partnership, one of 34 years, is certainly something to celebrate. CHOICE and Davanni’s have been working together since 1986 to employ people with intellectual disabilities. Our partnership has enhanced opportunities for all parties involved. Not only have CHOICE participants been able to utilize existing, and develop new skills, but they’re able to share their unique and fun personalities at Davanni’s.
Davanni’s provides a meaningful, productive environment for the 10 CHOICE Participants employed at various Davanni’s locations throughout the metro. CHOICE is a non-profit organization that provides a wide array of services for adults with intellectual disabilities. For over 50 years, CHOICE has been dedicated to providing quality services including educational and recreational opportunities, as well as job placement and support within the community. CHOICE provides these services at three different facilities throughout the metro, including Maple Grove.
CHOICE and Davanni’s have been focusing on identifying individual strengths of participants and working with them to build upon those strengths to achieve their personal and professional goals. They team up to provide the most valuable services to each CHOICE employee. “As an organization, we are better for having them on board. It’s not just about a job, it’s about supporting everyone in the communities we serve,” said Jennifer Kaufman, Operations Supervisor/Director of Training/Menu Development Manager.
CHOICE participants stay busy at their jobs completing their multitude of tasks including food prep, bussing tables, kitchen cleaning, dishes and tending to the lobby/dining areas. They love the variety and the fun interactions they experience with Davanni’s patrons. They’ve also created a pretty special bond with all Davanni’s employees and know they’re a crucial part of the team.
CHOICE’s Distinguished Community Partner Award is given to recognize the individuals and organizations that collaborate to make partnerships beneficial to all involved. Participants appreciate this opportunity and this long standing partnership.
Michael Kraines, CHOICE, Inc. Executive Director: “34 years is a long time and proof that these partnerships work. People with intellectual disabilities are a valued and important part of the workforce. Davanni’s has been a fantastic organization to work with.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.