On Aug. 1 to 4, the World Taekwondo Academy Team competed at the AAU Junior Olympics in Houston, Texas.
The team only consisted of two athletes Ava Lee and Jessica Lee and coached by their father Grandmaster Lee. Ava is a 10th grader at Maple Grove Senior High and Jessica a seventh grader at Osseo Middle School.
Both athletes won gold and made it onto the USA National Team. They will represent the USA in a event to be announced later this year.
