Rogers Lions Club recently hosted the annual Breakfast with Santa, where all proceeds go to the Rogers Police Shop with a Cop event. Special guests include none other than Jolly Old St. Nick himself and Mrs. Claus.
David Halgrimson
Left to right Ruby Olsonoski, Nicole Springer, Leslie Vranicar and Sue Lyon keep the food coming at the Rogers Lions Breakfast with Santa.
David Halgrimson
Supporting the Breakfast with Santa are members of the Rogers boys hockey team, and girls swim and dive team.
