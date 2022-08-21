Osseo Lions Roar is coming Friday, Sept. 9 and Saturday, Sept. 10. It’s Osseo’s city-wide celebration.

Come on down to the Roar and make sure to stop in at the local businesses as many of them help support the local community with their generous donations to the Lions.

