Senator Warren Limmer (R-Maple Grove) is pleased to see Minnesota’s guidelines for COVID-19 vaccines will become closer to federal guidelines, set to include seniors ages 65 and up.
The legislature has been encouraging Governor Walz to speed up the process with vaccinations and while it is not enough, Sen. Limmer is glad to see a move in the right direction.
“After seeing Minnesota ranked at 23rd in the nation for vaccine accessibility, I knew more had to be done,” Sen. Limmer said last week, “I’m very relieved to see the Governor listening to the people of Minnesota and the legislature, and I remain hopeful that this process can be streamlined even more.”
Vaccine availability makes Minnesotans safer, giving residents a glimmer of hope that life could begin to return to normal. By engaging with partners like hospitals, speedy vaccination efforts will allow us to safely reopen Minnesota, according to Limmer.
He added, “We will continue to hold the administration accountable to deliver vaccinations as soon as possible to protect those most at risk of COVID and complications.”
