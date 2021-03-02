Great River Regional Library (GRRL) is grateful for the community’s overwhelming support in 2020. The library raised $104,939 for its 2020 Year-End Campaign.
From October to January every year, the GRRL system holds a fundraising effort to benefit all 32 libraries, called the Year-End Campaign. Covering six counties in central Minnesota, GRRL serves many communities with varying needs and interests. As communities continue to evolve, the library has a greater demand to offer the best quality services and resources. Financial support of GRRL enhances new collections and puts forth more innovative library services.
Going into the end of the year, the library was unsure of what its fundraising season would hold. “We informed our past donors of everything we have done this past year for our community. From lending Wi-Fi hotspots to students and families to adding more books and audiobooks to our digital collection for those homebound,” said Breanne Johnson, Communications and Development Coordinator. This year the community responded. Everyone saw the value in their local library this past year. The system’s libraries closed only shortly in 2020 before offering curbside pick-up and other services for library cardholders.
Executive Director Karen Pundsack shared, “It is humbling to see this record-breaking generosity from our donors, especially during this challenging time.” GRRL’s goal for the Year-End Campaign was $47,500 from 900 donors. “It is encouraging to receive over $100,000 from 1,052 donors. I am grateful for the help of so many people. We will use these funds to enhance literacy and extend access to bring more resources to more people in our communities.”
To learn more about how your donations impact local library, visit griver.org/why-give.
