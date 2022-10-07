I expect every reader has experienced the impact of inflation in the last month. You may be wondering why I’d be advocating for increasing a tax during a time when all our pocketbooks are stretched. The simple logic I’m applying is: if we approve the tax, Maple Grove residents will not take the whole financial burden.
The city has put in every effort to provide the least financial burden to residents for this project. I appreciate that the city isn’t just funding the repairs/improvements via taxes, but also with corporate donations and state bonding funds. If the local tax increase (which would impact all who visit Maple Grove, not just residents) isn’t approved, the cost will need to come out of property taxes, which will be increased. As a resident of Maple Grove, I’d rather share this burden with all who enjoy our community, not just those who live within city limits.
The community center is a valuable place for so many. There are obvious benefits like the pools and rinks, which bring in revenue to the city, but a closer look shows the amazing work this building is doing. Kristy Janigo, city council candidate, told me about the teen center that helps keep kids on track, keeping them engaged in society and increasing public safety. You can also find Kristy Janigo on the community center lawn at the Intergenerational Gardening Club’s community garden.
On a Sunday at the community center, you may realize there are multiple churches that rent spaces in the building. I know many houses of faith have hosted events or services here, and I would hate to see their freedom to assemble and worship prevented by a crumbling foundation and dilapidated roof.
The repairs to the building are inevitable and already overdue. Delaying them will just increase costs of maintenance until then, and cost of the repairs. While we can’t go back and fix the roof when it was first needed, we can approve this tax to fund repairs and share the cost with all who love our city, not just the residents.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.