To the Editor:

I expect every reader has experienced the impact of inflation in the last month. You may be wondering why I’d be advocating for increasing a tax during a time when all our pocketbooks are stretched. The simple logic I’m applying is: if we approve the tax, Maple Grove residents will not take the whole financial burden.

Copyright © 2021 at Sun Newspapers/ APG Media of East Central Minnesota. Digital dissemination of this content without prior written consent is a violation of federal law and may be subject to legal action.

Tags

Load comments