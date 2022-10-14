To the Editor:
Please support the Operating Levy on the ballot this Nov. 8. It would provide a predictable revenue source that will focus on students and the classroom. It is about the kids.
STMA School District is facing pressing financial challenges. Low state funding, lack of enrollment growth and unexpected and unreimbursed expenses of the pandemic, have created short and long-term negative impacts to the school’s budget. This affects the kids.
The school is asking for considerably less than what they requested from voters back in November 2021.
This time, there two levy questions are on the ballot.
The first question asks for $756 per student, which would generate approximately $5.2 million per year. It would allow the schools to maintain current programming, restore the walk zone, and add eight staff members to decrease class sizes across the schools. This is for the kids
Question 2 asks for an additional $102 per student, for a total of $858. This includes all items in the first question, while also allowing them to restore high-potential programs, reduce middle and high school activity fees, and add seven more staff members to further decrease class sizes. This is for the kids.
The first question must pass in order for the second question to pass. If approved, they would generate approximately $5.9 million per year for STMA, over the next 4 years. This is for the kids.
The property tax impact on a $350,000 home would be about $54.00 per month. There is a tax calculator on the district website. For more information visit www.stma.k12.mn.us/levy. There is a lot of valuable information regarding the levy. Again, this is about the kids.
If this referendum fails, STMA would need to make further cuts. This would mean increased class sizes, the reduction of 30-35 staff positions, the elimination of middle school athletics and activities, and the possible reduction of high school athletics and activities. This is about the kids.
Please put kids first and vote yes on both questions Nov. 8th.
Sue Johnson
St Michael
