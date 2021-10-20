To the Editor:
I write this as a concerned parent, teacher and community member. My husband and I have raised three sons, are long-time STMA teachers, and have been involved with athletics and the arts. I would like to give my opinions of why voting “yes” is so important.
\If you reflect on your own school years, I am sure many memories are related to academics, athletics or the arts. Ask yourself, do you really want students to be stripped of a chance to have those same experiences and memories? In today’s society, students have a real need to feel a part of a community. This happens in and out of the classroom. If the levy does not pass, there will be eliminated opportunities for involvement in academic, athletic and art experiences. An overall impact would be a decreased sense of belonging.
Many STMA teachers, like myself, would agree that we can no longer just teach the 3 Rs like in the past. Our job now often entails teaching the whole child from subject matter beyond the 3 Rs. For example, we are finding ourselves cultivating a diversity-filled and/or inclusive classroom, addressing bullying and/or social media issues as well as social/emotional issues, managing discipline in large classroom sizes, preparing students with knowledge of technology and communicating with parents. All of this supports why increasing classroom sizes would be detrimental to all students. Large classroom sizes affect our ability to give the needed attention to a variety of learning abilities and other needs. In addition, teachers are usually the mentors and coaches for extracurricular activities. So, if more staff are cut, students will again suffer.
You may be angered with the district asking for more funding from the community. I suggest you divert your frustration to one of the sources for our current financial situation - the state funding formula. STMA has ranked 330 out of 330 for state funding (Schools for Equity in Education (SEE). This fall, we were recently moved to rank 325 out of 327 which is still very unacceptable.
I encourage you to exercise your right to vote. For me, providing a good educational experience of excellence for all students is priceless. Join me in paying it forward. Please stand up for our STMA students and vote “yes.’
Renee Krupke
St. Michael
