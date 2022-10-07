To the Editor:
Kelsey Dawson Walton and Thomas Brooks, vote two in ‘22. I fully support both of these candidates, and only these candidates, for re-election to the Osseo District 279 School Board.
Board Chair Dawson Walton’s and member Thomas’ voting records prove they share the same core values as I and my family do, with the utmost important being humanity, equitable opportunity, and physical and emotional safety in schools.
They both use evidence-based research to make informed voting decisions.
They are both transparent.
They are both extremely accessible to me, as a parent of district scholars.
They both listen to all perspectives.
And, most importantly, they both listen to a perspective that historically has been ignored.
They both have earned my vote based on their actions. I will only be voting for Chair Dawson Walton, and Thomas no matter how many seats need to be filled because no other candidates running for a seat has proven to me with their actions that they share the same core values as me.
Humanity and equitable opportunity do not exist without action.
On a more personal note, it is not easy for me, out of fear for their safety, to send my kids to school every day in any social environment, but the last six years have truly, truly been a roller-coaster. The re-election of Dawson Walton, and Thomas, will continue to show me that the community is progressing in the best direction for the safety and education of all district scholars and families.
And lastly, one thing I certainly have faith that the entire community can agree on is to vote yes on the school district questions on the ballot. This is the first time in nearly a decade that the community has been asked to reinvest in district schools. Our kids, our future, need these two items to pass.
Only Vote 2 in ‘22: Kelsey and Thomas for 279.
Anita Jackson
Maple Grove
