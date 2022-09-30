Without getting into the details on excluded groups, the U.S. Constitution grants all eligible adults the right to vote for the people that represent them in government. If you’ve ever voted, you’ve likely noticed that there are a lot of potentially unfamiliar names toward the bottom of the ballot.
These are the people running for positions such as sheriff, city council or school board and are just as important, if not more so than those at the top of the ballot. It’s easy to form an opinion on well-advertised, high-profile candidates such as governor or senators, but these positions down the ballot probably have more impact on your daily life than a senator or house representative does.
Local votes contribute to your quality of life through locally provided services such as public safety, parks, assistance programs, and education. Given this, how many of us take the time to find out what our local candidates stand for?
My friend, Kristy Janigo, is running for a seat on the Maple Grove City Council. I’ve never personally endorsed a political candidate before, but after getting to know her, I now feel compelled to do so.
I met Kristy at church as we are both active members at Maple Grove Lutheran Church. After discovering that we are both military veterans, we quickly developed a friendship.
One of the things that strikes me about Kristy is her willingness to listen and see other points of view. Kristy not only has the youthful vigor to make things happen, but she also wants to make the right things happen, whatever that may be. Kristy has a remarkably diverse repertoire of experience ranging from positions in business, education, public service, and faith making her one of the most well-rounded people I know.
Additionally, Kristy is a woman of unimpeachable moral standards. I can’t think of anyone better to represent us in Maple Grove.
Each of us have duty to vote and I challenge you to take a few minutes to gather information on your local candidates. Vote local, vote for Kristy!
