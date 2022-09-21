To the Editor:

This fall, I will be casting two votes for the 279 School District Board: Kelsey Dawson Walton and Thomas Brooks. My intention is to vote for leaders who will not only protect the health and safety of students but will also continue to lead the district in a positive direction for all scholars. I will also be voting yes on both financial levies for the district to enable student safety and academic excellence.

