This fall, I will be casting two votes for the 279 School District Board: Kelsey Dawson Walton and Thomas Brooks. My intention is to vote for leaders who will not only protect the health and safety of students but will also continue to lead the district in a positive direction for all scholars. I will also be voting yes on both financial levies for the district to enable student safety and academic excellence.
On Aug. 23, I virtually attended the Community Information Meeting: Security and Emergency Management. The meeting focused on the electronic and physical safety of the scholars, and it emphasized to me the need to vote yes on the technology levy as it helps support not just student device and classroom technology but also much-needed security system upgrades.
I recently spoke with a district school counselor who informed me that if the operational levy isn’t passed, there will be cuts to school counselors and other vital resources. Our largest elementary school, Basswood, has 1,000 scholars and only one counselor. In addition to funding counselors and educational support staff, the levy will support individualized learning and academic interventions. This triad approach will help close the achievement gap and serve all scholars.
Kelsey Dawson-Walton and Thomas Brooks are what is best for all students in our district. They believe in transparency and accountability and are available to listen to input from parents, staff, and community members. They advocate for all students and have proven during their time on the board that they recognize that supporting educational excellence requires supporting all needs of a student, including ensuring while within our walls all students feel safe, cared for, and recognized for their contributions to their school and community.
All community members, not just parents, should want the academic excellence that 279 can provide with the right support. Strong schools lead to strong communities, roaring economies, and amazing people. I feel a vote for Kelsey and Thomas, along with a yes vote for the two levies, will give 279 the resources it needs to thrive.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.