I met Rachelle Johnson earlier this year through a mutual friend. I found her engaging, intelligent, and passionate about her family, her work in the school district, and the high school girls she mentors through her church. I asked Rachelle if she would consider serving on a city commission.
We stayed in touch, and soon there was an opening in the Community Center Work Group. I, along with staff and other appointees, noticed Rachelle was always well-prepared and asked very insightful questions.
In July, Phil Leith announced he would retire from the council at the end of the year. I asked Rachelle if she would run for the open position. She didn’t hesitate when she answered yes. It wasn’t that she aspired to be on the city council. It was because Rachelle has been silently serving her community every day, and when I presented her with one of Maple Grove’s greatest needs, she stepped right up to the plate.
Rachelle was the only candidate to attend our 2023 budget work session. It was open to the public but not televised or online. During the session, she heard our discussions with the directors as they talked about their needs for next year. She listened to the council discuss the tax implications of adopting the various budget scenarios. At the heart of the city is the budget - it affects everything.
Rachelle has no desire to change Maple Grove like other candidates. Why would she? She and her husband chose to make this city their home 12 years ago when they started raising their family. Rachelle appreciates the city for what it is. After meeting with all the council members and some of the directors, she appreciates the plans that have been made and wants to help continue down the path that has been set. I think it is the reason the entire council seem to support her effort to get elected.
Rachelle would be an asset to the city, so I 100% endorse Rachelle Johnson for Maple Grove City Council and ask that you vote for her on Nov. 8th.
