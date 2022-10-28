I love Maple Grove. I feel blessed to be raising a family in this community. My friends and neighbors all seem to love it too. That’s why it baffles me that Kristy Janigo’s campaign has been about the need to change Maple Grove for a second election cycle.
Our city is growing and the population is becoming more diverse because our community is a welcoming and wonderful place to live. I’m not sure why Janigo wants to change that.
Janigo says our leadership “needs to adapt by inviting residents to the table.” Our council meetings are open to all, available online, and televised for everyone to watch. There is a public forum where anyone can address the council.
The city council member I follow, posts this information every Friday before a meeting on Facebook with directions on how to participate. Our leadership is engaged on social media and in our community. The city has a very easy-to-use website. The city just had a community survey where they asked for our input.
Janigo speaks many words to make it sound like Maple Grove needs to change and that we need her for good leadership. Good leadership isn’t throwing out a lot of ideas and seeing what sticks. It isn’t misleading residents to believe that the city doesn’t do work around sustainability or DEI because they don’t call it by the names she does.
Good leadership isn’t lying to the public by claiming she now supports SRO’s when she asked the city council to not allow MGPD into the schools and wants to change our policing model. Good leadership would not send out campaign literature purposefully omitting any stances on the issues.
Janigo doesn’t want you to know what she wants for the city. I don’t take issue with Janigo’s specific positions but, I can not respect a candidate who engages in such dishonest behavior. Maple Grove residents chose not to elect Janigo in 2020. I will again be declining to vote for Kristy Janigo. You should too. There are much better options.
