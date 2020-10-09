To the Editor:
We have two great candidates for the Minnesota legislature, and we urge readers to vote for both of them.
Let’s re-elect Kristin Bahner to the State House (District 34B). She has worked successfully with the other legislators. Among other things, Kristin helped to pass targeted tax cuts and to lower out-of-pocket costs for drugs.
She is a strong champion of women’s rights, such as equal pay for equal work. Kristin wants to continue to work to make health care accessible and affordable for all Minnesotans and to work for racial justice and meaningful police reform. Finally, Kristin is a fantastic supporter of our public schools.
It’s time for a new State Senator in District 34. Let’s elect Bonnie Westlin. She understands that access to affordable, high-quality healthcare has always been a challenge. She knows how difficult it is to pay high premiums and copays and then meet high deductibles. Another important issue for Bonnie is public schools. She will work to ensure that our schools are fully funded from early childhood through high school. Reacting to the continuing news of racial inequity, Bonnie clearly sees that we must work on racial justice. Regarding the economy, Bonnie wants to make Minnesota a good state for small, family-owned businesses and large companies.
Let’s send two common-sense women to St. Paul. Vote Kristin Bahner and Bonnie Westlin.
Eric and Lisa Berglund
Maple Grove
