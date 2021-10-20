To the Editor:
As many of you know the STMA School Board has voted and decided to place an operational levy on the ballot this fall, Nov. 2. Early voting has already started at the school district office (Middle School West).
This operational levy is a request for funding that will cover a projected gap between increasing expenses and decreasing revenue while trying to maintain the current level of service. If approved, this levy will increase your taxes.
I am requesting that you get out and vote – and that you do your research before doing so. That may be doing your own research and/or asking someone you know and trust.
ISD 885 has placed a great deal of information on their website located at: stma.k12.mn.us/ then under District News and Announcements look for Vote Nov. 2 and select “Click Here for More Information.”
Please take some time to review it. It explains why the District is in the current financial situation, what is being asked of the taxpayer and contains a tax calculator to estimate the tax impact.
If you have any questions, something doesn’t make sense or if you’d like additional information, I encourage you to contact one or more of your elected School Board members. Their names and telephone numbers can be found on the District website and are also below:
Drew Scherber at 320-980-2465
Kari Dwinnell at 612-386-5360
Tim Lewis at 612-237-9020
Carol Steffens at 612-219-1950
Hollee Saville at 763-515-6402
Larry Sorensen at 612-719-8595
I realize any tax increase will be a burden as there are many residents on fixed incomes or who currently find it difficult to make ends meet.
In an effort to help residents, the city is moving forward with a proposed levy of only 2.91% which means most residents will see a city tax decrease in 2022.
STMA schools have had a long tradition of excellence and partnership which continue to be a strength and asset for the city. I encourage support of the levy but understand this would be a significant tax burden for many residents.
Keith Wettschreck
Mayor, city of St. Michael
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.