To the Editor:

Not only has President Trump done terrific damage to natural entities in the lower United States during his term, but now he is encouraging horrendous damage to our country’s Crown Jewel Wilderness.

His term will go down in infamy for several reasons. ut auctioning off our nation’s most prime example of an untouched ecosystem without development will be remembered most by many Americans. It will set a poor example to other nations struggling to conserve their Natural Heritage. It is easy to see how Conservationists, environmentalists and natural heritage preservationists were a determining factor in voting against his second term. We hope President Biden will find a legal way to undo the environmental damages done by the Trump regime and make it permanent.

Richard P. Brown

Champlin

Copyright © 2020 at Sun Newspapers/ APG Media of East Central Minnesota. Digital dissemination of this content without prior written consent is a violation of federal law and may be subject to legal action.

Tags

Load comments