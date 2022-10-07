Time to think outside the box. As election day nears, we again have a school operating levy on the ballot. The school district is asking for less this year is how they are trying to increase taxation of the homeowner. They look at the homeowners as a predictable and sustainable source of local revenue.
The problem is the homeowner does not have another source of income sitting there waiting for another entity to utilize. The homeowner has also been affected by the pandemic, economic downturn, high inflation, the increased cost of necessities and services, upkeep of their property, etc.
Funding is compared to other similar districts. When I compare extra funding sources my neighbors have available, I do not see them well off enough to add an additional burden to their abilities to cover their expenses.
It is time to think outside of the box and look at a city-wide sales tax instead of having operating levies continually on the ballot. This will be a predictable and sustainable source of income that will have everyone in the community and those from outside the community who purchase a product or service pay to support the school district.
This would be a minor tax depended on the sales/services taking place. This will also help the homeowner on have a predictable cost of living in the community. When trying to figure your annual and future budget the one unknown cost to the homeowner is the school operating levy.
When voting this November vote for a change to a different way of looking to fund our school district on a permanent basis in the future.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.