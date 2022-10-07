To the Editor:

Time to think outside the box. As election day nears, we again have a school operating levy on the ballot. The school district is asking for less this year is how they are trying to increase taxation of the homeowner. They look at the homeowners as a predictable and sustainable source of local revenue.

Copyright © 2021 at Sun Newspapers/ APG Media of East Central Minnesota. Digital dissemination of this content without prior written consent is a violation of federal law and may be subject to legal action.

Tags

Load comments