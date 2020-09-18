To the Editor:
September 17 is U.S. Constitution Day, a day to celebrate the nation’s founding document and consider improvements. The authors of the Constitution intended a representative democracy in which Senators and Representatives advocate for the interests of their constituency. Big money from wealthy individuals and corporations undermines that intent. Recipients of large campaign contributions from New York and Hollywood may not always put the interests of Minnesota voters first.
Politically popular ideas with high public approval ratings struggle to garner any attention in Congress. A recent study from Princeton showed that citizens have a statistically insignificant impact on how their elected officials vote, while corporations have the ability to substantially determine whether legislation passes or fails. This is not how a government by the people, for the people is supposed to work.
Political candidates are more reliant on campaign contributions than their own constituents to get elected. In fact, the candidate with the most funding wins 94% of the time. This may explain why politician are often reluctant to host a town hall but won’t keep a donor waiting for more than 15 minutes.
The Constitution was written to protect us and our democracy. Unfortunately, in the last few decades powerful lobbying groups like the U.S. Chamber of Commerce have spent a great deal of time, money, and energy to distort the Constitution’s words. While the Constitution guarantees freedom of speech, powerful interests successfully argued to the Supreme Court that campaign contributions are “speech” and thus, should not be limited.
To restore voters’ right of representation, we need to limit campaign spending. House Bill HJR2 is a proposed constitutional amendment authorizing Congress and the states to set reasonable limits on the raising and spending of campaign money. This proposal has the support of over half of the current House but requires two-thirds Congressional approval to move forward. If you want to join the effort to restore voter representation, one organization that is spearheading this movement is American Promise (americanpromise.net), a team of volunteers successfully fighting to pass this amendment so that Americans can regain control of our democracy.
Mark Davison
Maple Grove
