As a young woman making her way through the world, I am competing against people who want to put me down because of what I believe. Karen reminded me that I have a voice and that my vote counts. Karen stands up for personal freedoms and our God given rights as written in our Constitution.
Being a young person, people assume I work for the machine and that I vote in the way of what is trending or cool. Karen encourages me to vote for what I feel is right and not to listen to the constant noise around me. Though I doubted anyone would want to listen to me, with Karen’s encouragement, I interviewed and was accepted for a spot on the Parks and Recreation board for Brooklyn Park. She helped me believe in myself.
Karen wears many hats being a single parent, a critical care nurse and small business owner. I look up to her as I see her work ethic and am seeking with time to earn myself the career I have dreamed of just like Karen has. I feel blessed that I have her in my corner rooting for my success.
I have been working with Karen in our senate district BPOU for the last seven years. She has been a true testament to our community in the way she gets people involved and gets things done. She would be a great MN Senator who can turn words into actions.
She knows how to get things done. Listening to her voice as she directs the crowd, you can hear the confidence in her words. She will work hard to restore our communities back to the safe havens they were before the machine took over. She will empower others to take part in maximizing their abilities to strive and live an honest life.
So do your part and vote for Karen Attia for MN State Senate if you live in Rogers, Dayton, Champlin, eastern Brooklyn Park or southern Coon Rapids. Tell your friends and family that Karen is the right person for the job.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.