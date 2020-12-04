To the Editor:
Thank you, Maple Grove, for lighting up purple! On behalf of DVAA (Domestic Violence Awareness and Action) and victims and survivors of domestic abuse, I applaud the city, in particular City Administrator Heidi Nelson and Police Chief Eric Werner, for highlighting the issue of domestic violence during National DV Awareness Month in October.
With purple lights, press releases, newspaper articles, informational media videos and a 2020 community vigil, Maple Grove educated its residents about domestic violence and communicated to abuse victims that our community cares about them.
Maple Grove was the first city to sign on to the Purple Lights Initiative that DVAA spearheaded in 2017, but since that first step, eight other cities have followed suit and helped shine the light on an issue that deeply affects the health of a community. Abuse thrives when there is silence and darkness; change can happen when we talk about abuse and show that we care.
A special thank you goes to the Maple Grove Police Department that clearly cares about abuse victims and gives its officers special training to ensure the most effective response to domestic calls.
We owe each of the nine “purple lights” cities, and especially Maple Grove for leading the way, our thanks for sending the message that domestic violence is wrong, that there is help for victims, and that perpetrators should be held accountable.
When you see a purple light next October, remember that it isn’t just a light. It is a message of hope, an impetus for change and a way to keep the conversation about domestic abuse going.
Susan Rivard
Maple Grove
Member of DVAA
