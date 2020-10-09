To the Editor:
I’m writing to draw attention to the important, often overlooked, Osseo School Board race, and to express my support for Tamara Grady for the four-year position.
Tamara Grady has my support for Osseo School Board because she advocates for students who do not feel safe in school. This includes BIPOC students, LGBTQIA+ students, and students wrestling with mental health challenges. I have seen first-hand, with my children and others, the devastating impacts of a system that says it supports the vulnerable but does not do so in action.
Tamara Grady has my support for Osseo School Board because she fights for diversity, equity, and inclusion. Many of the young scholars in our district do not have reliable access to internet and their educations are at risk because of it. This disproportionately affects BIPOC community members exacerbating the effects of racist structures and systems ingrained in our culture that is deleterious for all of us.
Tamara Grady has my support for Osseo School Board because she sees us and recognizes the differential impacts of the pandemic on each family. She sees the teachers, students, and parents who need distance learning because of the threat COVID-19 poses for their families. She sees the families who need their children to attend in-person school because they cannot afford to stay home with them or because their child has additional educational needs that cannot be met at home.
Tamara Grady has my support for Osseo School Board because she knows that we are one community. By holding schools accountable to the Safe and Supportive Schools Act and Osseo District’s Policy 101 she provides necessary leadership. By working with district schools and educators to develop a more individualized and personal approach to meeting young scholars’ educational needs, Tamara Grady supports our community.
I will vote for Tamara Grady for Osseo School Board. I hope you do too.
Katrina Yezzi-Woodley
Maple Grove
