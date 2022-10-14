I am a parent of three children who attend STMA Schools. I resigned from STMA HS after working there for the past 17 years as a school counselor. There were approximately 25 teaching staff who resigned from the HS alone last year. Really good teachers who had been in the district for 10-plus years and laid the foundation for the HS are now gone.
I currently have a fifth grader attending one of the middle schools. She has 41 students in her math class, 39 in science and 37 in social studies. Just two years ago, my middle son was in fifth grade and on average had 25 kids in his classes.
This difference in class sizes is staggering so I decided to go right to the source and ask teachers how the year is going. One teacher said, it feels like the needs of students this year are greater than ever before, and the teacher felt unable to meet all of these needs right now because being spread so thin amongst such a large group of students at once. Many days the teacher feels extremely exhausted and ineffective as an educator because being unable to meet the needs of all of the students.
STMA voters really need to think and learn about what kind of schools they want their kids to attend and what kind of a community they want to live in.
Yes, the funding formula is not fair and I don’t want to pay more taxes either, but are we really going to punish our current students and teachers and destroy the foundation that has been laid by our excellent educators along the way? Is that what you want or do you want to get back to being a school district that people are proud of because of their tradition of excellence?
I encourage you to take a minute to ask a STMA educator how their year is going and then think about how their answer is impacting our students.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.