To the Editor:

As you go to the polls on Nov. 3rd to vote for our State Senator, I would like to encourage you to think about the impact of local leadership and experience on our school district and public education. At election time, it is important for all of us to think about what kind of an education and future we want for our students and the next generation of students. That is why I am writing this letter of wholehearted support for our State Senator John Hoffman.

For over a decade, Senator Hoffman has demonstrated his commitment to improving the Anoka Hennepin Schools. As a member of the Senate Education Finance Committee he understands education funding at the state level and has tirelessly worked to equalize the inequity for our students; even working across party lines to secure compensatory money for our district.

While in the Senate, he authored legislation that helped provide a historic investment in our public schools in 2015 and the E-12 education bill was one of the largest in state history. He continues to be one of the strongest advocates for education in the state, supporting the funding our schools need in 2017 and 2019.

We need to have an experienced leader like John Hoffman who we can count on to represent all of us, especially those involved in the education of our children. I want to thank John for his commitment to public education. Our families and especially our students can depend on him to Stand Up for our schools and represent them in St. Paul.

Denise Dittrich

Champlin

