My husband and I have been residents of Maple Grove for over 42 years. I have participated in numerous activities in the city, including work to set aside the land for the forest preservation area while serving on the Arbor Committee. I also served on the Citizens’ Long-Range Improvement Committee. I helped with the communication and messaging for several bond referendums for the city and school district. I initiated the boulevard planting and founded the Maple Grove Arts Center 15 years ago. I had and still have a passion for engaging the community with green space, beauty, and art.
In the few years I have known Kristy Janigo, I am extremely impressed with her fortitude and passion learning about the city. Kristy is highly qualified to serve on the Maple Grove City Council. She understands diversity, equity and inclusion. Every activity I was involved in was to make our city a better place to live. I firmly believe we need balance in our community and one way is through the arts. Kristy’s background and degrees focus on the arts, and she gets it. Art is inclusive, diverse and fair. Kristy will make our city a better place to live.
The city failed to provide an equitable level of support for the arts, even when public opinion through two surveys showed measurable support. The arts can include theater, fine art and dance. Maple Grove currently doesn’t even have a movie theater.
Kristy is well rounded in her knowledge and life experience. She is retired military and an artist. Kristy was the liaison when the Osseo Maple Grove American Legion Post 172 and the Maple Grove Arts Center partnered for the successful art show “Still Serving” featuring military veterans. This platform was great for giving veterans a voice through their art.
Kristy rolls up her sleeves and digs in. She has researched and participated in many of our city nonprofit organizations, senior living groups, and Citizens Police Academy – you name it, and she has attended meetings and volunteered. I strongly encourage you to vote for Kristy.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.