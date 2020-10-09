To the Editor:

Maple Grove would be blessed to have Army Vet and PHD, Kristy Janigo on the Maple Grove City Council. Since purchasing a home in Maple Grove a few years ago, she has been a highly active volunteer and remarkable member of our community.

Her service to us has already been outstanding through her work on the Arbor Committee and her knowledge of the trails and outdoor spaces here.

As a graduate of the Maple Grove Citizen’s Police Academy she cares about public safety and understands our police more than the average citizen.

We would be lucky to have her energy and drive working for us on the Maple Grove City Council. Join me in voting for Janigo for Maple Grove City Council.

Christine Wittman

Maple Grove

