To the Editor:
Maple Grove would be blessed to have Army Vet and PHD, Kristy Janigo on the Maple Grove City Council. Since purchasing a home in Maple Grove a few years ago, she has been a highly active volunteer and remarkable member of our community.
Her service to us has already been outstanding through her work on the Arbor Committee and her knowledge of the trails and outdoor spaces here.
As a graduate of the Maple Grove Citizen’s Police Academy she cares about public safety and understands our police more than the average citizen.
We would be lucky to have her energy and drive working for us on the Maple Grove City Council. Join me in voting for Janigo for Maple Grove City Council.
Christine Wittman
Maple Grove
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.