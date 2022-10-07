To the Editor:
To the voters of Senate District 34, I’m writing to convey the need to elect Senator John Hoffman and State House of Representatives Candidate Brian Raines this coming election Tuesday, Nov. 8.
Senator Hoffman has legislated and supported a Minnesota that is pro business, pro jobs, pro education and a strong supporter of public safety.
In doing so he was endorsed by numerous organizations including the Minnesota Police and Peace Officers Association, Housing First, Care providers of MN, AFSCME, Minnesota Chamber, ALF- CIO, Planned Parenthood, and multiple labor unions.
Senator Hoffman has worked hard to pass bipartisan transportation bills including the expansion of Highway 10 and the addition of the loop County Road 101 off of Highway 169 in an ever divided Senate. Senator Hoffman supports trusting Minnesotans to make their own healthcare choices and have access to affordable and effective healthcare.
He is the candidate I trust to keep our streets safe and our businesses flourishing.
Brian Raines is a proud Navy veteran, millwright carpenter and a third generation union member. He understands the struggles everyday families face in this complex world. He is a strong supporter of Veteran and Labor union Causes and has the endorsement of numerous organizations.
Brian is constantly engaged with voters. He participates in all voter forums and knocks on the doors of residents so he can understand the needs of everyone in our district. He has spent his entire career fighting for families and workers with dedication, focus and hard work. I hope you will consider giving him the privilege of continuing that work for you.
Local government has the biggest impact on our everyday lives. It’s incredibly important to elect representatives that will fight for the betterment, enrichment and safety of your family and community at a local level. I believe Senator John Hoffman and State House Representative Candidate Brian Raines are those representatives for Senate District 34. I ask you to vote for them Nov. 8.
Kimberly Vera
Champlin
