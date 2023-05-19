Electronic pull tabs have been a Minnesota success story. They provide $131 million a year to charities across our state.
Over 100 American Legion posts in Minnesota have charitable gambling operations. I joined the American Legion because I had heard about its reputation of investing in the community. Last year, my post, the Rudolph Priebe Osseo Maple Grove American Legion Post 172, donated more than $200,000 in charitable gambling funds.
The funds pay for honor guards at burial ceremonies, outdoor recreation for disabled veterans, suicide prevention programs, and stopgap funding for homeless veterans. We donate to the school district’s program to help housing and food insecure children. We fund youth sports scholarships, equipment for local fire departments, and much more. CROSS Services, a human services organization in our area which has seen local needs skyrocket since the pandemic, has regularly been a recipient of funding. These organizations would receive far less if our ability to use e-tabs were reduced.
E-pull tabs were authorized by the legislature in 2012 to help finance the Vikings stadium, and it’s being paid off years in advance. As e-pull tabs became increasingly popular, Minnesota’s large casino gambling operations started to claim that playing electronic games on iPads in veterans’ clubs and bars was like playing slot machines in a casino.
An administrative law judge rejected that argument in 2018. Some legislative allies of the casinos are now trying to “fix the law” and scale back e-pull tabs at the State Capitol. This misguided legislation would devastate Minnesota charities, bars, and restaurants. Our Minnesota charities and community organizations would lose millions under this last-minute scheme.
Now is the time for action on behalf of our local charities, bars and restaurants. Sen. John Hoffman (Senate District 34) is an influential legislator with a bipartisan track record and has been a dedicated supporter of American Legion posts, veterans service organizations, and small local charities in the past. Please contact him today to let him know how much you appreciate this past support and encourage him to oppose this attack on our local charities and their small business partners.
Kristy Janigo
American Legion Department of Minnesota Legislative Chair
