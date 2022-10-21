To the Editor:
From a distance. I am proud to be a Samba Falls supporter. Samba, through the lens of my eyes is the unmatched candidate Maple Grove Council needs in this right now moment during these uncertain and challenging times.
To the Editor:
From a distance. I am proud to be a Samba Falls supporter. Samba, through the lens of my eyes is the unmatched candidate Maple Grove Council needs in this right now moment during these uncertain and challenging times.
When unresolved and challenging civil and social unrest, police brutality, community distrust, lack of BIPOC and DEI opportunities and the absent uncomfortable conversations regarding the 22.7 percentage of the growing diverse population that the city hasn’t kept pace with those changing dynamics are not the agenda topics to be considered and discussed.
Samba, is ready and prepared to bring to city council nontraditional leadership, a voice, and perspective that is needed, relevant, and trusted by all populations to help navigate the fabric of Maple Grove a pathway forward together as one untied city. Even when the federal government and corporations alike has intentionally, on purpose, and with purpose made diversity, race, equity, and inclusion a priority. It’s far time that the city of Maple Grove does the same. And begin to embrace those changing dynamics creating an atmosphere where no matter where you’re from, language spoken, or religion, it’s welcomed, invited, encouraged, included and embraced.
When there is no talk of this population anywhere in America, we all fall short of being, living, and creating the America that we all dream of being part and raising our families in a united states of America where we all are embraced, valued, respected, and heard.
Nov. 8th, Maple Grove vote Samba Fall. The voice of, for and by you, the people.
Boyd Morson
Brooklyn Park
Copyright © 2021 at Sun Newspapers/ APG Media of East Central Minnesota. Digital dissemination of this content without prior written consent is a violation of federal law and may be subject to legal action.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Would you like to receive our latest email news? Signup today!
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.