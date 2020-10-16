To the Editor:
Committed, courageous and competent are just a few words one can use to describe Kendall Qualls. This is why I am proud to support him for Minnesota’s Third Congressional District. Kendall is a dedicated husband of 34 years, father of five and a man of faith. He has military and business experience from outside the world of politics that we need in Washington. He was an artillery officer in the U.S. Army, where he held a top-secret security clearance. He also has 25 years of experience in the health care industry.
Kendall did not have a life of privilege and understands the challenges of every day living. He grew up in poverty in Harlem and rural Oklahoma. He is the first and only person in his family to graduate from college. He paid for his education by working full time delivering pizzas in addition to serving in the Army Reserves. He still graduated in four years.
Kendall is a patriot and believes in this country. He is committed to putting aside partisan games and focusing on the issues that matter with the goal of making America better, stronger and more united than ever before. To quote Kendall, “We need true and tested leaders to take a stand. I’m willing to endure the mudslinging and personal attacks in politics for you because leaders take a stand and fight for what is right.”
I have read that Dean Phillips is one who considers both sides of an issue. As a Republican in a historically conservative district, I do not feel represented by a congressman who votes overwhelmingly with Nancy Pelosi.
Please join me in supporting Kendall Qualls for Congress. We need his proven leadership experience, integrity and representation in Congress. He will fight for what is right.
Deb Cook
Greenfield
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.