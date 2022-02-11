It was disappointing finding no mention in this local publication, of an important Resolution. This Resolution was passed by the Osseo City Council Jan. 10, making Osseo the first small city in Minnesota, joining Minneapolis, St. Paul, Duluth and over 90 other cities nationwide.
The resolution supports State and Federal legislation, which establishes a well-designed and efficient public health finance system.
Councilmembers voting in favor of the Resolution recognized:
The United States private healthcare insurance system creates financial and bureaucratic barriers preventing individuals from obtaining necessary medical care, driving up overall healthcare costs at unsustainable rates. This saddles individuals, businesses, and local governments with unaffordable healthcare costs.
As 250,000 remain uninsured, one-quarter of Minnesotans struggled paying their medical bills causing nearly half to delay or skip necessary medical care over cost concerns.
At the current rate of growth, Minnesota’s total health care spending will more than double from $54 billion in 2019 to $104 billion in 10 years, becoming 19 percent of our state economy - more than housing and transportation. (MDH – October 2021)
The Osseo City Council commits to being responsible stewards of residents’ tax payer dollars. City of Osseo employee healthcare expenses have increased at an unsustainable annual rate of nearly 10 percent. This creates upward pressure on local property taxes and strongly impacts the financial stability of the city budget.
The Minnesota Health Plan (S.F. 1643) and Medicare for All Act of 2021 (H.R. 1976) would both create a single payer, universal public healthcare finance system, which contains costs, saves money and reduces administrative complexity, while providing high quality, comprehensive health care for every Minnesotan. It would relieve both public and private employers of the burden of providing health care benefits. Multiple studies of single payer financing, have confirmed extraordinary savings of $2 to $5 trillion of national health care spending over 10 years. (The Hill – 2/24/20)
I commend the council members (Hultstrom, Johnson and Vickerman) who saw the need to be fiscally responsible with our tax dollars. They are also mindful of Osseo small businesses and residents!
