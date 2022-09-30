To the Editor:
On November 8, 2022, district residents will be asked to vote on an operating levy. This is a predictable and sustainable source of local revenue that focuses on students and the classroom.
Although STMA Schools are a big point of pride in our community, we are facing financial challenges due to forces largely outside of our control. Low state funding and stabilizing enrollment, worsened by the pandemic, have created an unforeseeable combination of multiple short-term and long-term impacts to our budget. We are asking our community to provide additional funding so we can lower class sizes and continue to deliver high quality programming to our students.
Over the last few months, we listened to stakeholders and significantly adjusted our ask of taxpayers. However, our needs remain and we are asking for considerably less than requested in November 2021. With massive cuts of $7.3 million, which is 78 staff, we are at a tipping point and there is nothing left to cut except additional staff and student programming. We are confident that with this local source of funding, additional cuts will not be needed and current programs and activities can be maintained.
Please attend one of the many district informational sessions to get factual information. There is also lots of information on the district website including a FAQ, tax calculator, sample ballot, and more.
Thank you for your continued support of STMA students, staff, and schools. We are grateful for the trust and partnership we have with our families and community.
Drew Scherber
STMA School Board Chair
