To the Editor:

The Maple Grove Women of Today has worked with the Maple Grove Police Department for several years to support the great work they provide in our community.  

This year we collected, assembled and distributed personal care bags for 50 of our local officers. These bags with a personal message to the officer included hand sanitizer, beef jerky, protein bars, band aids, raisin boxes, gum, tissue single packs, instant oatmeal packs, coffee gift cards, pens, Chap Stick, hand wipes, etc.

These items were dropped off at the police station with Police Chief Eric Werner, on April 30 by two of our members. Due to the COVID virus, we were unable to get a picture with the chief when he received our contribution.

For more information on the Maple Grove Women of Today and the work we do in the community, please visit our website at maplegrovewt.com.

Carla Hanson

Maple Grove Women of Today

