To the Editor:
The Maple Grove Women of Today has worked with the Maple Grove Police Department for several years to support the great work they provide in our community.
This year we collected, assembled and distributed personal care bags for 50 of our local officers. These bags with a personal message to the officer included hand sanitizer, beef jerky, protein bars, band aids, raisin boxes, gum, tissue single packs, instant oatmeal packs, coffee gift cards, pens, Chap Stick, hand wipes, etc.
These items were dropped off at the police station with Police Chief Eric Werner, on April 30 by two of our members. Due to the COVID virus, we were unable to get a picture with the chief when he received our contribution.
For more information on the Maple Grove Women of Today and the work we do in the community, please visit our website at maplegrovewt.com.
Carla Hanson
Maple Grove Women of Today
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.