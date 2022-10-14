When looking at the local School Board race, we need a candidate who is involved within the community and cares about all the stakeholders: the students, teachers, staff, and parents. This person should also focus on the academic outcomes and safety of the students, while ensuring strong fiscal stewardship.
This brings the highest benefit to the educational outcomes of the students and the district. The person that represents all of that is Tanya Simons.
Tanya is a proven leader, having served as Vice Chair of the School Board in 2020, and currently serves as Vice President of the Brooklyn Park Rotary Club. She has shown that she is available to help parents and students when they have issues.
Tanya asks the tough questions that enable her to make decisions that resolve the issue. She then follows the implementation of the solution, while monitoring the impact on all stakeholders.
In order to broaden her service within the district, she joined the Maple Grove Lions Club and jumped right in by helping out at events and doing whatever possible to help this Club as well.
Tanya’s leadership experience, her unique expertise in finance, her commitment to being a strong advocate for others, along with her responsiveness to the residents of the District, make her ideally suited for this position. Please join me in voting to re-elect Tanya Simons to the ISD 279 School Board on November 8 th .
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.