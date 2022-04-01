This letter is on behalf of Kristy Janigo, one of the candidates for the Maple Grove City Council. It highlights her wonderful qualities as a person and her work in major policy areas, especially the natural environment and overall sustainability.
My wife Yvonne and I started coming to Maple Grove about 15 years ago. I was then a professor of biology at the University of Washington in Seattle where I helped establish the all-campus Program on the Environment. I now write a blog, Nature’s Depths (naturesdepths.com), which often highlights settings in Maple Grove. Yvonne was an artist and storyteller with a focus on nature and enjoyed working with schoolchildren, including in several Maple Grove elementary schools.
The abundance of nature in Maple Grove is a great feature of our community. However, nature does not survive well if it is not protected. Kristy has a strong record of doing just that. She even has a Ph.D. in design and sustainability from the University of Minnesota, so she has professional qualifications in the area.
Let me give just two examples of her many efforts. First, she is actively promoting stronger protection for two large areas of forest that the city, with citizen support, purchased in the 1990s - Forest Preservations A and B. Last fall she took our family to walk there. They turned out to be gems, with a creek meandering through, abundant birds, and the occasional deer bounding through the brush.
Second, the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency has classified our city’s lakes as impaired. Sometimes the smell of algal blooms actually makes it difficult to be near the water. To help, we need collaborative efforts to manage storm water. Among the potentially effective steps that Kristy supports is incentives for residents to plant rain gardens to prevent erosion and pollution from runoff.
At the personal level, Kristy is a great example of an upbeat attitude, endless energy, exceptional communication skills, and a commitment to service that includes years in the military, in her church, and in county government. What a great servant she would be to Maple Grove.
