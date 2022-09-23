I want to say how very much I thoroughly enjoyed the entire Osseo Lions Roar 2022 event, and I wholeheartedly congratulate the Osseo Lions on another successful Roar Days. Thank you, Lions, for your generous and faithful service to Osseo and the wider community; you are very much appreciated!
My young grandchild was delighted with all of the candies she collected during the parade, of course. I was dismayed, however, while later looking through the political materials I was handed by various campaign supporters walking the parade route.
“The Fight is On!,” “fight for your values,” “fighting waste.” Who are you expecting to be fighting with? Fellow members of Minnesota’s Legislature? U.S. Congress? Minnesota’s citizens? I, myself, will not vote for any candidate for public office who fights with or advocates fighting by others.
I expect campaigns to be measured and intentional in rhetoric so as not to offend and disrespect those it asks to represent and serve. I advise the use of a simple dictionary and thesaurus to be careful when communicating your messages and philosophies to others.
Osseo is a peaceful, law-abiding, inclusive environment that enjoys our differences and encourages healthy coexistence and acceptance of each of us with plenty of space to voice disagreements and opinions. There’s no fighting going on or asked for here.
Candidates, please compose yourselves and seek cooperation and understanding on important matters of public service.
