To the Editor:

I want to say how very much I thoroughly enjoyed the entire Osseo Lions Roar 2022 event, and I wholeheartedly congratulate the Osseo Lions on another successful Roar Days. Thank you, Lions, for your generous and faithful service to Osseo and the wider community; you are very much appreciated!

