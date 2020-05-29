To the Editor:
In the beginning of the coronavirus, there was a strong united feeling we were all in this together. Now the feeling has become political- “we” vs. “them.” Societal issues we face in Minnesota have been with us for a long time, but during the pandemic, they have become glaring, and we cannot ignore them any longer: lack of proper medical care, affordable housing and growing homelessness, lack of living wages, childcare assistance and mail- in ballots continuing to be a debate.
Why? With the coronavirus emphasizing these issues, courageous leadership in the Senate has been lacking.
We are frustrated that the Senate majority ignored these issues in their hurry to “reopen” the state. They lost sight of what is important for all Minnesotans. Our priorities are mixed up if we can so easily turn our back on those of us who need help the most, or turn our backs on those deemed “first responders and essential workers,” when it is those workers who often are dealing with lack of medical care, affordable housing, daycare assistance and living wages.
Instead, the Senate leadership put their emphasis on allowing people to get back to their “pre-Covid” lives, ignoring any plan to address those who have “far less”. What we “do for one, we do for all” was ignored during this session (Star Tribune, Monday May 18 “Session Ends In A Standoff”). Embarrassing that we are not able to do what is right for all of us, but only what is easy. Shame on this Senate and their inaction.
Craig and Terry Paul
Maple Grove
